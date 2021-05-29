Qatar reports 202 new Covid-19 cases, 216,885 in total

Doha, May 29 (IANS) The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 202 new Covid-19 Infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 216,885, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 331 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 212,379, while no new death was reported, keeping the fatalities at 552 for the second day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.