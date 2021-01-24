Qatar reports 247 COVID-19 cases, 149,019 in total

Doha [Qatar], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 247 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 149,019, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 118 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,858, while the fatalities remained 248, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,352,784 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

