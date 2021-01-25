Qatar reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

Doha [Qatar], January 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday said there are 277 new COVID-19 infections taking the total count of cases in the Gulf state to 149,296, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



A total of 123 more people have recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to 144,981 while the fatalities remained 248 for the eighth day running, according to the ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,357,657 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

