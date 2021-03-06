Qatar reports 460 new COVID-19 cases, 166,475 in total

Doha [Qatar], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health Ministry on Saturday announced 460 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 166,475, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 293 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 155,700, while the fatalities increased by one to 262, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,573,518 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

