Qatar reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, 163,664 in total

Doha [Qatar], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 467 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 163,664, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 402 more recovered from the infectious virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 153,621, while the death toll increased by one to 258, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,537,958 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

