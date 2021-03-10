Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 168,361 in total

Doha [Qatar], March 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 168,361, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 307 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 156,919, while the fatalities remained 264, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,597,367 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)