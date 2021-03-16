Qatar reports 479 new COVID-19 cases

Doha [Qatar], March 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 479 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 171,212, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 345 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 158,853, while the fatalities increased by one to 268, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,635,175 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

