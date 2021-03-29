Qatar reports 690 new COVID-19 cases, 178,464 in total

Doha [Qatar], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health ministry on Monday announced 690 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 178,464, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 362 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 163,272, while the fatalities increased by two to 286, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,719,899 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 765,110. (ANI/Xinhua)

