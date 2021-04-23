Qatar reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, 200,778 in total

Doha [Qatar], April 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 798 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 200,778, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 1,297 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 178,461, while the fatalities increased by six to 413, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,870,202 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,372,396. (ANI/Xinhua)

