Qatari Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 12 (ANI): Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Kabul on Sunday to meet with leaders of the Taliban, Sputnik reported.



Taliban's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen confirmed Al Thani's arrival to journalists in Kabul.

"Yes, he met with PM," Sputnik reported quoting the Suhail Shaheen who was asked about Al Thani's arrival.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the caretaker government, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy.

Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, will act as caretaker Defence Minister. Abdul Salam Hanafi has been made the second deputy to Prime Minister Akhund.

No non-Taliban figures were immediately announced- an indication that the outfit had not bowed down to domestic and international pressure to create an inclusive regime. (ANI)

