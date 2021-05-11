Qatar's Emir in Saudi Arabia for official visit

The Emir was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Monday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyadh, May 11 (IANS) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is in Saudi Arabia for an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Qatar's Emir to visit the Kingdom last month.

It is the second visit of the Emir this year as he attended January's 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which ended the rift and opened new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

The Emir's participation in the GCC summit marked his first visit to the Kingdom since the beginning of the Gulf crisis in 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar over various claims, including its interference in their internal affairs.

--IANS

ksk/