QN-nat- PRIORITY -- Bollywood aTragedy King' Dilip Kumar dies at 98 (Ld)

Bollywood 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Last Updated: Wed, Jul 7th, 2021, 09:20:25hrs
Mumbai July 7 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday, his family and aides said.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. His wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a shortlived glimmer of hope.

