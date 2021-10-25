Quacks face action in UP, nursing home sealed

As news of the action spread, most quacks locked their premises and went underground.

The action comes after several complaints were filed alleging that quacks were masquerading as doctors in the hospital.

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 25 (IANS) A nursing home in Bijnor district has been sealed and FIRs filed against nine quacks.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra said the operation would continue till all quacks in the district are identified and face action.

He said that they had been receiving complaints of these quacks running their consultancy and even nursing homes without being qualified and authorised to do so.

In some cases, patients had died due to improper treatment but no action was taken since the quacks were 'well connected'.

Bijnor's nodal officer and additional chief medical officer (ACMO), S.K. Nigam, said, "FIRs have been filed against nine quacks at different police stations for practicing Allopathy without proper qualification. Out of them, six are from Bijnor while three belong to the Dhampur area."

He added, "We have sealed a nursing home here in Chandpur. When our team raided the premises, the 'doctors' fled. We have served a notice to the clinic owner and asked for an explanation as the staff has failed to show any documents.

More than six patients admitted in the nursing home have been shifted to a nearby community health centre."

