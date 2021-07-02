Quad copter from Pak repulsed by BSF at IB (Ld)

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) have fired at a quad copter from Pakistan to repulse it from crossing the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu, officials said.

"Alert BSF troops fired at a small quad copter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 4.25 a.m. as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector," BSF said.