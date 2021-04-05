Quake jolts Sikkim, tremors felt across eastern India

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) An earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale and classified as "moderate", shook Sikkim and the neighbouring region on Monday evening. No report of any casualty or damage has been received so far.

The effects of the quake, which occured at 8.49 p.m. with its epicentre on the borders between Bhutan and Sikkim at a depth was 10 km, were felt as far away as Bihar.