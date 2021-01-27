Qualcomm launches 4th gen Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

The automotive digital cockpit is evolving to a zonal electronic/electrical compute architecture, driven by the complexity, cost and need for a central compute consolidation, according to Qualcomm.

"Utilizing 5nm processing technology, the new digital cockpit platform aims to provide automakers with one of the highest performance system-on-chip (SoC), equipped to meet the user experiences of the next generation cockpit with a low-power and thermal profile, as well as Qualcomm Car-to-Cloud with Soft SKU capabilities, allowing the end-consumer to have the latest features and capabilities through over-the-air (OTA) updates post-deployment and throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle," the company said in a statement.

The 4th Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are engineered as a homogenous and multipurpose solution to address this transition to a zonal architecture, serving as a central hub for high-performance computing, computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-sensor processing with a flexible software configuration to address the compute, performance and functional safety needs for that zone or domain.

Fully scalable, the new digital cockpit platforms support all three Snapdragon Automotive performance tiers, ranging from Performance, Premiere to Paramount, for the entry-level, mid-tier and supercomputing platforms, respectively.

With its enhanced capabilities, the new digital cockpit platforms are now one of the most comprehensive solutions in the automotive industry, designed to provide superior in-vehicle user experiences, as well as safety, comfort and reliability, raising the bar for digital cockpit solutions in the automotive industry.

--IANS

wh/rt