Qualcomm working on next-gen Snapdragon chipset

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Qualcomm is working on the next-generation Snapdragon 8cx chipset, with an aim to take on the likes of Apple Silicon M1 chip.

The "Snapdragon 8cx" is seen on the Surface Pro X and a few other high-end Windows 10 on ARM PCs.

Qualcomm has also included an X55 modem which means that the next-generation of 8cx will come with a 5G integrated modem.