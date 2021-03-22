Qualitative change brought in water resources management: KCR

"It is a moment of pride for all of us that experts all over the world, and the Central government have appreciated the measures taken by the Telangana government in this regard," he said.

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the measures taken by the state government for the past six and half years have brought in a qualitative change in water resources management.

Greeting people of the state on the occasion of World Water Day, he said that protecting natural resources not only maintains equilibrium in nature but also accumulates valuable wealth that "we would pass on to the next generations".

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said the state government is implementing several schemes and projects to supply water for irrigation and for drinking water purposes and also to revive the ground water levels.

"Through Mission Kakatiya and mega irrigation project like Kaleswaram, efforts are on to increase the availability of the ground water as well as availability of water for the cultivation. With the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, safe and pure drinking water was made available to every household through pipelines and taps and it also eradicated the fluoride problem for once and for all," he added.

--IANS

ms/vd