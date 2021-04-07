Quality healthcare fundamental right: Karnataka minister

"Every citizen has a right to avail quality healthcare like water, food and shelter irrespective of his/her identity. We are working with this vision to develop infrastructure in the health sector," said Sudhakar on the occasion.

Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) Marking World Health Day, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said access to quality healthcare was a fundamental right of every citizen like water, food and shelter.

As World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to create awareness by the World Health Organisation (WHO), it's theme for this year (2021) is "Building a fairer, healthier world."

Noting that the world was unequal, the global health body said the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted how some people have better access to health services and live healthier lives than others.

As per WHO, physical, mental and social well-being was health, Sudhakar said there was an urgent need to focus on healthcare for all.

"Humankind has been suffering from many diseases since ancient times. We have been fighting such diseases. Though we managed to defeat the first wave of Covid, we need to contain its second wave at the earliest," he asserted.

Lauding scientists for inventing a vaccine to protect from Coronavirus within a year after it broke out worldwide, Sudhakar said citizens should take the dose at the earliest to develop immunity against the disease.

"There was anxiety when the pandemic broke out a year ago without a vaccine to protect us from its fallout. As 2 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) are being used across the country since mid-January, all eligible citizens should take the jab soon," reiterated Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession.

Pledging his eyes for donation on the occasion to the state-run Minto eye hospital in the city, Sudhakar said there was no harm in donating eyes after death to help those without vision, as there were about 800 million blind the world over.

"Your eyes will bring light in the lives of those who need it. Let us take this noble cause in a big way on the 'World Organ Donation Day, which is on August 13 every year. Let us create awareness for eye donation," he asserted.

Over 40,000 eye donations are made across the country every year and 35,000 of them are made available for transplanting them to the needy in time.

I appeal to all to pledge their eyes for a noble cause by registering their name in advance with an eye hospital or eye bank to donate their eyes after death," he added.

--IANS

fb/rt