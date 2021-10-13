Quality infrastructure can help build economy, generate employment: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that quality infrastructure is a way to sustainable development which can build the economy and generate employment.



Addressing the launch event of the PM GatiShakti plan, he said, "Infrastructure development has been far from the priority of most of the political parties. It was never been part of their manifesto... but it has been known that quality infrastructure is a way to sustainable development which builds the economy and generates employment,"

The Prime Minister also listed the achievements of his government in developing the infrastructure of the country.

"India has got the new infrastructure in the sector of inland waterways and sea-planes. Till 2014, India has just 5 waterways. Today, India has 13 functional waterways," PM Modi said.

"Work is going on at a rapid speed to develop a modern ecosystem in the aviation sector. To improve air connectivity, we have not just built new airports, but also opened up the air sector," he said.

He also pointed out that the gas pipeline network, about 19,000 km long, will be almost doubled in a few years.

"In the next few years, over 200 airports, helipads and water aerodromes will be ready. At one point in time, India had just five manufacturing clusters. Today, we have 15 manufacturing clusters that are ready and we aim to double the number in the future," he added.

PM Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. (ANI)

