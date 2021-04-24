  1. Sify.com
  4. Quarantine or negative Covid report must in Himachal

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 24th, 2021, 13:00:22hrs
Shimla, April 24 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all those returning to the state to remain in one-week home quarantine or else enter with a negative RT-PCR report.

These announcements were made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a video message on Friday night.

He said those returning home should inform either the urban body or Panchayati representatives about their return to their home.

A day earlier, the hill state saw the highest death toll of 26 in a day.

