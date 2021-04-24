Quarantine or negative Covid report must in Himachal

Shimla, April 24 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all those returning to the state to remain in one-week home quarantine or else enter with a negative RT-PCR report.
These announcements were made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a video message on Friday night.
He said those returning home should inform either the urban body or Panchayati representatives about their return to their home.
A day earlier, the hill state saw the highest death toll of 26 in a day.
