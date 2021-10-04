Quarter of Belgians in favour of change in country's political system

Brussels [Belgium], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Nearly a quarter of Belgians, or approximately 24 per cent, are dissatisfied with parliamentary democracy as the current political system in the country and want it to change, according to the results of a fresh poll conducted by the Kantar institute for Belgium's RTBF broadcaster, published on Monday.



The poll showed that nearly one in four Belgians is discontent with the current system and wants it to be replaced by a more effective one. A the same time, over half of the respondents, or 56.7 per cent, said parliamentary democracy was the best option out of all available, despite considering it generally ineffective.

Only 19.3 per cent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with the government in its current form.

Approximately 37.4 per cent of the respondents answered that they would prefer power to be concentrated in the hands of a single leader. Of those, a majority were young people aged 25 to 34 years, workers, and those with primary to lower secondary education.

The study was conducted September 20-27 among 1,004 participants. The margin of error for the sample of this size was no more than 3.01 per cent.

Belgium is a constitutional parliamentary monarchy with a strong local government. (ANI/Sputnik)

