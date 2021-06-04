Queen Elizabeth II to meet Biden at Windsor Castle

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Palace said: "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13 June 2021."

According to the BBC, Biden will be the 12th serving US President the 95-year-old Queen will meet as Monarch.

She met his predecessor Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The visit will take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit which will be held in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay from June 11 to 13, Xinhua news agency.

This will be the President's first overseas trip since he took office this January.

According to the White house, Biden will also meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 "to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the UK".

The BBC reported that the 95-year-old monarch first met a serving US President, Harry S. Truman, as Princess Elizabeth in 1951.

Since the, she had met all elected US leaders during her 69 years on the throne, except for Lyndon B. Johnson.

