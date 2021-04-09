Queen Elizabeth II's consort, Prince Philip passes away

London, April 9 (IANS) Prince Philip, the consort of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement said, the BBC reported.