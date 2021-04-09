Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip dies

London: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years passed away at Windsor Castle this morning.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the tweet read.

