Queen Maxima dolls up in beige dress to meet Indian alumni from the Netherlands

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): As Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met Indian alumni from the Dutch country, she donned a beige dress with a disc hat adding charm to the look.

On the second day of her visit to India, the Queen seemingly matched the hues of Safdarjung Tomb where she met the Indian alumni from the Netherlands.

The knee-length beige outfit brought out the sassy side of the Queen who accessorised her tresses with a fascinating large disc hat.The cherry-red hat perfectly added an extra oomph to the Queen's classy outfit.On Monday, the Queen attended a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind wearing a specially tailored pink saree gown.The Gaara thread work done in ivory white, blue and mauve on the gown made it look even more in tune with the occasion.Even more, she displayed her royal side wearing a diamond tiara perfectly fitted onto her neatly tied hair.Queen Maxima and the king of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander were given a traditional welcome at the airport where several officials lined up to receive them, upon their arrival on Monday.Apart from the official programme in Delhi, the King and the Queen will also visit Mumbai and Kerala.The royal couple attended the inaugural session of the 25th Technology Summit in New Delhi. The Netherlands is the partner country for the event.India and The Netherlands have a bilateral trade turnover of USD 12.87 billion (2018-2019).The Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 23 billion between 2000 and 2017.The visit is expected to boost economic and political cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)