  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Queer community members take part in protest against CAA, NRC

Queer community members take part in protest against CAA, NRC

Last Updated: Fri, Jan 03, 2020 15:55 hrs

Visual from the protest in Delhi over CAA and NRC on Friday. Photo/ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Women and members from the queer community on Friday took out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here.
The demonstrators carried placards with slogans opposing the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).


Protests have been held in various parts of the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features