Question is not about what's included in CAA, it's about what's not: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday slammed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying, "question is not about what is included in the act, it's about what is not included. This is not about its use but of its misuse."

"Today, the question is not about what the Prime Minister and Home Minister are saying. They are saying different things. Question is not about what is included in the act, it's about what is not included. This is not about its use but of its misuse," said Nath in a rally against Citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC).Scores of people led by CM Kamal Nath were seen protesting in Bhopal with holding placards and sloganeering against the CAA and NRC.Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said that his government will toe the line taken by his party's central leadership on the issue.Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)