Quetta Shura, a title for Pakistan to implement evil designs: Vice President Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 16 (ANI): Afghan First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh on Sunday blamed Pakistan for setting up terrorist factories and agencies that provide explosives materials to the Taliban in order to create chaos in Afghanistan.



Saleh said, "Quetta Shur (Council) was nothing else but a title for the Pakistani military to implement their plans, " reported Afghanistan Times.

"Proved the Taliban and Pakistan's claims inaccurate regarding their involvement in the string of targeted-killings," he said.

He also asserted that Taliban commanders abused the money collected from the people for their personal expenses, Saleh said, adding that the insurgents didn't have public services. He said that there are some public services in the areas under the terrorists' control that also belong to the government organisation, reported Afghanistan Times.

Since the discovery of factories and agencies that provide explosives materials to the Taliban, "The world understands that the Taliban status has not been changed for the negotiations in Doha," he said.

Saleh cited the remarks at a time, while there are high hopes for ending the war in Afghanistan. The US administration presented President Ashraf Ghani with a new proposal to speed up the peace process that could lead to forging a peace deal, reported Afghanistan Times.

Pakistan has been long blamed for providing support to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. It is no secret that scores of top Afghan Taliban leaders are hidden in Pakistan.

In December, a series of videos surfaced showing senior Taliban leaders meeting their followers and Taliban fighters in Pakistan.

In the videos, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban political office, was seen holding a briefing with the Taliban cadre on the Afghanistan peace negotiations and acknowledging the presence of the Taliban's top leadership in Pakistan. (ANI)