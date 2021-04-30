Queues grow outside vaccination centres in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): A large number of people were seen standing in queues outside district government hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday to vaccinate themselves against the COVID-19 disease which is spreading rapidly across the state.



Hundreds of people above 45-year were seen standing outside the vaccination center while some sitting inside, all of them were waiting for their turn to get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah yesterday said that state Health Department has not achieved the target of vaccinating people above 45 years and there is likely to be a delay in vaccination of all adults that is scheduled to begin on May 1.

The Centre has recently announced that all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 35,024 fresh cases, 270 deaths and 14,142 discharges in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The total active cases tally is at 3,49,496. (ANI)

