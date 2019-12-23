Quick recipes for Christmas desserts

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) Its the favorite time of the year that is absolutely incomplete without good food. After waiting the whole long year, Christmas is around the corner and so are the celebrations. If you too have a weakness for sweets instead of the bakery try and bake your favorite chocolate dessert at home with these simple recipes.

Chocolate Banana Prune Muffins

Ingredients:-

· 1½ cup, all-purpose flour

· 2 nos, ripened big bananas, mashed

· 1 cup, Del Monte prunes, chopped

· 175 grams, dark chocolate, melted

· ½ cup, butter at room temperature

· 2 eggs

· ½ cup, sugar

· 1 teaspoon, vanilla essence

· 1 teaspoon, baking powder

· ½ teaspoon, soda bicarb

· ¼ teaspoon, salt

Method:-

· Preheat the oven at 170 degrees C.

· Sift together our, salt, baking powder and soda.

· Cream together butter and sugar

· Add 1 egg and beat until incorporated well

· Add another egg and beat again

· Add vanilla essence and mix

· Now add melted chocolate and mix

· Add our mixture in 3 batches and fold it until mixed

· Add prunes and fold

· Fill the muffin pans, lined with the muffin liners. Bake them in the preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until skewers come out clean.

Cherry Waffles

Ingredients:-

• 2 cups Maida (all purpose flour)

• 2 tsp baking powder

• Zest of one orange

• 4 tbsp castor sugar

• 2 eggs

• ½ cup vegetable oil

• 1 +1/2 cup milk

• 1 tsp vanilla essence

• 8-10 Del Monte cherries, drained and chopped

• 2 tbsp sugar

8-10 Del Monte cherries, to top

1/2 cup sugar

Method:-

• Heat the waffle iron

• Combine flour, baking powder, orange zest and sugar.

• In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, oil and vanilla.

• Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix only until well combined. Fold in the chopped Del Monte cherries.

• Pour mixture in hot waffle iron and let cook until both sides are golden brown.

• Meanwhile, in a sauce pan, cook the cherries and sugar until it starts to become juicy.

• Pour the fruit on the cooked waffles.

Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients:-

·2 cups all-purpose flour

·3 teaspoons baking powder

·1/2 teaspoon salt

·2 large eggs

·1 cup granulated sugar

·1 cup yogurt

·1/2 cup flavorless oil

·1 teaspoon vanilla extract

·2 Cup Del Monte Blueberries

Method:-

·Preheat oven to 400F degrees and line standard muffin pan with paper liners and set aside.

·To make the muffins in a large bowl stir together our, baking powder and salt and set aside.

·In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and granulated sugar until combined. Whisk in yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract (mixture should be pale and yellow)

·Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix everything together using a spatula.

·Fold the blueberries in the batter.

·Spoon batter into the prepared muffin tins, filling about 2/3 of each cup.

·Place them in the oven and reduce the heat at 375F, bake about 18-20 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

·Cool for 5 minutes in the pan then remove muffins and cool on a wire rack.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

tb/adr/