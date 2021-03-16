Quran Sacrilege: Punjab court acquits AAP Delhi MLA

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi MLA Naresh Yadav, who was named one of the accused in a Quran Sharif sacrilege case in Punjab's Malerkotla, was acquitted by the Sangrur district court on Tuesday.

Yadav was made an accused in the 2016 case.

AAP national Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Yadav on his acquital. "One more AAP MLA acquitted in yet one more false case slapped against us. Congrats Naresh!" Kejriwal tweeted.