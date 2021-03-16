Quran verses: Waseem Rizvi should be deported from India, demands Goa BJP minority cell

Panaji, March 16 (IANS) In a petition submitted to Goa Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena, the state BJP minority cell on Tuesday demanded the "deportation" of the former chief of Uttar Pradesh Shia central Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, over his petition before Supreme Court of India seeking deletion of 26 verses from the Quran.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the petition to the state DGP, vice president of the Goa BJP minority cell Shaikh Riyaz also said that the petitioner was not aware of the contents of the Quran and had raked up the issue for "self-glorification".

"This Waseem Rizvi should be deported from India for making statements like he has against the Quran and seeking deletion of some of its verses. He has filed the petition only for self-glorification," Riyaz added.

In his petition before the apex Court, Rizvi has sought scrapping of 26 verses of the Quran which he alleges refer to jihad and terrorism.

