Qutub Minar to be lit up as sign for combating neglected tropical diseases

India has joined the world to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases. On this day, the Qutub Minar will be lit up along with other landmarks across the world, a statement said.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) January 30 will mark the second annual World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day, highlighting the global community's commitment to ending such diseases that cause immeasurable suffering among the world's most marginalised communities.

On World NTD Day, on January 30, more than 50 landmarks representing 25 nations across the world will be lit up to celebrate how far the world has come together in beating NTDs.

India too will proudly join these countries, by illuminating UNESCO world heritage site Qutub Minar.

One in five people around the world are affected by NTDs. India is home to the world's largest absolute burden of at least 11 of these major neglected tropical disease, including dengue, hookworm disease and rabies.

