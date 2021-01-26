R-Day celebrated in Himachal amid chill (Ld)

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag at the historic Ridge in the state capital where Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues and government functionaries were among those present during the occasion.

Shimla, Jan 26 (IANS) The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with gaiety despite a sunny but chilly morning.

In the snow-marooned Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, and Rekong Peo in Kinnaur district, people took part in the flag unfurling ceremonies and also witnessed the march past by the security personnel as well as cultural programmes staged by several children.

Cabinet Ministers Ram Lal Markanda and Sukh Ram Chaudhary presided over the functions in Keylong and Rekong Peo respectively.

In Shimla, the Governor took the salute at an impressive parade by contingents of the Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Home Guards, Army, NCC and ex-servicemen.

A cultural programme and tableaux highlighting development activities of various departments were part of the celebrations.

A skit based on the development and welfare schemes of the state performed by artistes of the Information and Public Relations and a skit by the cyber cell of the Police Department were the special attraction to the audience.

A drill performance by Naga Regiment was lauded by one and all.

Tableau of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board was given the first prize.

The Governor also honoured Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for his best performance in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

--IANS

vg/sdr/