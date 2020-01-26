R-Day is an opportunity to feel proud: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Republic Day is an opportunity to feel proud of being Indian.

In his message, he said, "Republic Day is an opportunity for all of us to renew our faith in the ideals of freedom, equality, and brotherhood".

Apart from this, he said, "Republic Day is also an opportunity for all of us to feel proud of being Indian".

He said the people should take a pledge on the occasion to be committed to keeping country's democratic values intact and contribute in the overall development of the nation.

