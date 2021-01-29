R-Day tableau on Ayodhya to be taken across UP

The tableau which won the first prize in the Republic Day parade, will be taken across the state to enable people to have a closer look at it, amidst chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' and showering of flower petals.

Lucknow, Jan 29 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh tableau for Republic Day, which depicted Ayodhya with the upcoming grand Ram temple, will now be taken across major districts of the state.

The Ayodhya tableau included snapshots of 'Deepotsav' depicted through earthen lamps and various stories from the Ramayana along with a giant statue of sage Valmiki.

Murals depicting Nishadraj embracing Lord Ram, Ahalya's salvation, Hanuman bringing Sanjeevani booti, Jatayu-Rama dialogue, Ashoka Vatika of Lanka King were also brought alive in the tableau.

According to sources, the idea behind taking the tableau across the state is to give a 'sense of pride' to the people about the upcoming temple in Ayodhya.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, said that the tableau has displayed a glimpse of Ram temple's rich heritage and culture. He said that the portrayal of Ram temple at such a huge occasion is a matter of pride and immense happiness.

"Ayodhya is our holy place and the Ram temple issue has been an emotive one for the devotees. Our tableau showcased the ancient heritage of the temple town, revered by countless people across the country," he said.

In addition to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Maharishi Valmiki and the recreation of scenes from Ramayana attracted the attention of the spectators.

There was also an attempt to convey a message of social harmony by showing Lord Shri Ram eating Shabri's berries.

Director Information, Shishir, said that this achievement is the result of the teamwork and combined efforts of the government and the people of the state. He said that lyricist Virendra Singh's song gained maximum appreciation by the jury.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to shower flowers as it crosses their towns and cities.

He further added that construction of the temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya marks the victory of faith after hundreds of years of struggle and sacrifice of many devotees and as a result the replica of 'Ram Temple' at the parade was welcomed with rising chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Portions of the tableau were reportedly damaged during the violence in Delhi after the Republic Day parade. The tableau will be repaired before it is brought to the state.

--IANS

amita/in