R-Day violence: Accused Deep Sidhu's brother hopeful of actor's release

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): Mandeep Sidhu, the brother of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who was arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital, expressed hope that the actor will be released soon.



"We had filed a bail application yesterday. The judge was on leave which is why we get April 8 date for the procedure. We are hopeful that soon he (Deep Sidhu) will be granted bail," Mandeep said while addressing the media here in Ludhiana on Friday.

A blood donation camp had been organised in Punjab's Ludhiyana on the occasion of his birthday.

"Deep Sidhu was always been with the struggle of the farmers and he will be with them even after being granted bail from the court," Mandeep said.

However, the lawyer of Deep Sidhu yesterday said that his client is being made a "scapegoat" as he is a known face.

Delhi Police had arrested Sidhu on February 9. On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

