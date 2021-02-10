R-Day violence: Accused Iqbal Singh sent to 7-day police custody

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India] February 10 (ANI): Iqbal Singh, an accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case, has been sent to seven-day police custody by a local court here on Wednesday.



The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Iqbal Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab late Tuesday. He was produced in Tis Hazari court today.

The police also said that Singh one of the main conspirators of the violence.

Singh told the court that he did not go to Red Fort to cause violence and whatever he did or said was in the "heat of the moment".

"I did not come to cause violence. I reached Red Fort just like that and had not planned to go there. When I reached emotions flared up. Whatever I did is on a live video. I have two daughters, whatever police is saying is false," he said.

"I have a loan to paid, you can check my bank account," he added.

According to the police, the violence was planned and Iqbal Singh faked his identity to get entry at the Red Fort.

Iqbal's arrest comes hours after the Delhi Police cell arrested Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu "for inciting farmers during the tractor rally on Republic Day at Red Fort and other areas."

Intelligence Bureau (IB) will interrogate actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on Wednesday, who has been sent to 7-day police custody for his alleged role in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day, according to Delhi Police sources.

On Republic Day, protesting farmers did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

