R-Day violence case: Deep Sidhu visits Rakabganj Gurdwara after release from Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Punjabi actor-tuned-activist Deep Sidhu visited Rakabganj Gurdwara in Delhi after he was released from the Tihar jail on Monday night.



Speaking to media outside the Gurdwara, Sidhu thanked the media and people for supporting him and said the judiciary gave me a fair trial.

"I am thankful of the law of the land, but I can't talk about political vendetta. I am a soldier and will do my work. My solidarity is with farmers, and I'm their soldiers," he said.

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Sidhu in another Republic Day violence case filed on the basis of the Archeological Survey of India's (ASI) complaint.

The court directed Sidhu to furnish of personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount and imposed several bail conditions.

Sidhu was arrested in this case immediately after being granted bail by another court in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta on Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at PS Kotwali for alleged involvement in Red Fort violence.

Sidhu was granted regular bail vide order dated April 16 which was communicated to them on Saturday. However, around 1 PM to 1.30 PM on Saturday, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort. (ANI)

