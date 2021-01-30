R-Day violence: Delhi Police file 38 FIRs, arrest 84 people

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi police on Saturday said its Crime branch has received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public in connection with the January 26 violence during farmers' tractor rally.



In a statement, Delhi police said that a total of 84 people were arrested and 38 FIRs have been registered in connection with the Republic Day violence.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined Red Fort area on Saturday.

A team of Delhi Police also went to Jalandhar on Friday to search for two men who were suspected to have participated in the violence at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

During the violence, a man died after his tractor overturned at the ITO, police said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)