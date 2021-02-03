R-Day violence: Rs 1L cash reward on Deep Sidhu

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh, and Rs 50,000 each on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence.

The Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sidhu earlier uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account even as teams of Delhi Police were conducting raids in Punjab to track him down. In the video he is seen talking in Punjabi and claims he has not done anything wrong.

Sidhu is wanted in the Red fort violence case that broke out on January 26.

In a 15 minute-long video message on January 31, titled 'straight from my soul' on his verified Facebook page, he is seen giving an emotional statement: "Despite leaving my whole life behind, I came to join the Punjabis in their protest. But nobody saw anything but I was labelled a traitor.

"All I did was raise a voice for your rights. For so many months, I've been meeting everyone on roads, in tents. Now a single man is being made a traitor," he was heard saying. Within two hours of uploading, it was viewed 19,000 times and received 11,000 comments.

After the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, the Delhi Police have arrested 122 persons in various cases of rioting and causing damage to public property, besides registering 44 cases at different police stations.

--IANS

zaz/dpb