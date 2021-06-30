R Jagannathan appointed Periyar University VC

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed noted agriculture scientist R. Jagannathan as the Vice-Chancellor of the Periyar University in Salem.
Jagannathan will hold the post of VC for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, a release from the Governor's office said.
Jagannathan has authored a book, co-authored four others besides publishing 55 research papers. In the past, he had held positions of Dean (Agriculture) at the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in Coimbatore. He has 39 years' experience in teaching.
He has also presented 14 papers at international events besides organising five international academic/research programmes.
