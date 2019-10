Leh, Oct 31 (IANS) Radha Krishna Mathur, was on Thursday morning administered the oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Sindhu Sanskriti Auditorium, in Tisuru Leh, at 7.30 a.m.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal at a simple function.

