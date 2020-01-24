R'sthan farmers dig, sleep in pits demanding compensation

Jaipur, Jan 24 (IANS) Farmers in village Ladli Ka Baas in Rajasthan's Dausa district have started an indefinite protest from Thursday over disproportionate distribution of compensation for their land which has been acquired for the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway.

This unique protest called 'Zameen Samadhi Satyagrah' in which the protesters sleep below the ground by digging deep pits.

The protest has been led by Rajya Sabha MP Kirorilal Meena who along with over 100 farmers slept in the open ground on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Pradesh Kisaan Sangharsh Samiti convener Himmat Singh Gujjar said that the farmers have been raising demand for adequate compensation for their land since last seven months however the government has not lent an ear to their demand. Hence they have started this indefinite agitation where 101 farmers including 31 women and 70 men slept in the pits. He alleged that even the local administration and NHAI officials are working in favour of the construction company and are not providing any jobs to them. "Our standing crops are being damaged but no arrangement has been made to provide any jobs to us in return," he added. He said they had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot but neither of them paid attention to their needs and hence they are staging the protests. On Thursday, thousands of farmers joined the meeting which was addressed by Meena. He said the protests will continue till their demands are met.