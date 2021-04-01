'Raag Keno Didi' T-shirts go trendy in Bengal

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Setting the poll fever high, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters were wearing T-shirts with slogan 'Raag Keno Didi' (Why are you angry, Didi?) in Howrah's Uluberia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a rally on Thursday.



'Raag Keno Didi' is the reflection of BJP-TMC power tussle that has got its place on people's outfit in poll-bound West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public rallies in West Bengal during this poll season has repeatedly asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "Raag Keno Didi (Why are you angry, Didi)?"

However, the slogan that is ruling in people's mind and outfit in West Bengal, is "Khela Hobe (the game is on)." Though the slogan is coined by the ruling TMC, it has crossed the party lines and people at large.

The BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal. Striving to topple the ruling TMC government, top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda have been conducting rallies across the states.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway on Thursday. In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. (ANI)

