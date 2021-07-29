RAB raids former Awami League woman member's residence

Jahangir is also Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Chairman of Joyjatra TV.
A team of RAB's Intelligence Unit is conducting the raid at her house at Gulshan-2 area, officials of the elite force told IANS.
However, the reason and further details about the raid could not be ascertained.
Jahangir'ss name recently surfaced on social media as the President of the newly-formed "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League". She claimed that she has been seeking its official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, but Awami League leaders announced that they have no connection with the organisation.
Later, she was expelled from the Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs on 25 July for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation.
Awami League's Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki issued a press release confirming that Jahangir was removed from her position as her recent activities, spread through social media, "were not in accordance with the organisation's policy".
--IANS
sumi/vd