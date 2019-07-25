Rabri Devi accuses Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi of corruption, demands CBI probe

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Thursday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi of corruption and led a protest outside the state Legislative Assembly demanding an investigation into the scams that took place during his term.

"There have been over 36 scams in the state in Nitish Kumar's term. We demand that an investigation be conducted in this regard by the Central Bureau of Investigation," Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar told reporters.Amid chants of "shame" and "resign" aimed at Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi respectively, RJD members held protest demanding an investigation into the scams that took place in the state in the past 15 years."The wealth of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi has increased in the last 15 years within the country and abroad. There have been scams in every government department be it education, road, etc. Why has there been no investigation?" Devi questioned.The opposition leader in the Bihar Legislative Council also accused the BJP of corruption alleging that the party looted the nation with demonetisation and is using that money to topple state governments where they are not in power. (ANI)