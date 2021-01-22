Rabri Devi, sons to visit ailing Lalu at Ranchi hospital tomorrow

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav will travel to Ranchi to visit their ailing father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav along with their mother Rabri Devi.



"We are quite concerned about his health. We received news yesterday that he was having trouble breathing. He has been a heart patient and is diabetic. We took special permission and my brother, mother and I will go to Ranchi to see him," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

He further said that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus and more tests are being conducted.

"As far as we know, he's tested negative for COVID-19 but more tests are being done. We will be able to say more after more tests," he added.

The former Chief Minister who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable, a senior doctor informed on Thursday.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There's an infection in the lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with HOD of lungs dept of AIIMS. Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come on Friday," he said.

Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, spoke to Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding his health.

Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician of the jailed RJD chief, had said last month that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and the situation can deteriorate.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. (ANI)

