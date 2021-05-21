'Racial disparities persist in US Covid vax campaign'

Only 22 per cent of African-Americans have received a shot, and the rates still trail those of Whites in almost every state, according to the data obtained and released on Thursday by Kaiser Health News from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Washington, May 21 (IANS) Months into the US' Covid-19 inoculation campaign, African-Americans' vaccination rates are still lagging behind, while Hispanics are closing the gap and Native Americans show the highest rates overall, latest federal data has revealed.

The data revealed a sweeping national look at the race and ethnicity of vaccinated people on a state-by-state basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Targeted efforts have raised vaccination rates among other minority groups.

Hispanics in eight states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are now vaccinated at higher rates than non-Hispanic Whites.

Yet 29 per cent of Hispanics are vaccinated nationally, compared with 33 per cent of Whites, according to the data.

While 45 per cent of Native Americans have received at least one dose, stark differences exist depending on where they live, and Asian vaccination rates are high in most states, with 41 per cent getting a shot.

"The analysis underscores how vaccine disparities have improved as availability has opened up and (Joe) Biden administration officials have attempted to prioritize equitable distribution.

"Still, gaps persist even as minority groups have suffered much higher mortality rates from the pandemic than Whites and are at risk of infection as states move to reopen and lift mask mandates," CNN said in a report on Thursday citing the figures and rates.

Currently, some 47.9 per cent of Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to official figures.

The government has set a goal to have 70 per cent of Americans get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before July 4.

